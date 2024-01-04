NFC Power Struggle: Analyzing the Cowboys’ Surge to the Top

As we delve into the dynamics of the NFC, the spotlight inevitably falls on the Dallas Cowboys, a team boasting an impressive 11-5 record. The pivotal question is: Are the Cowboys the undisputed champions of the NFC East? The answer to this query fluctuates with time. Just a few weeks back, dubbing the Cowboys the top team might have raised eyebrows, especially after their unexpected defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. Their narrow escape against the Detroit Lions, thanks to a controversial overturned call, further muddled perceptions.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

In a surprising turn of events, the Philadelphia Eagles, another NFC powerhouse, faltered against the Arizona Cardinals. This loss raised doubts about their supremacy in the NFC. After all, losing to the Cardinals is often seen as a dent in a team’s armor. Intriguingly, the Cowboys also faced a setback against the Cardinals this season, bringing these two rivals to a similar standing.

As we look ahead, the Eagles seem less concerned about their upcoming game against the New York Giants, while the Cowboys are set to clash with the Commanders. With nothing significant at stake for the Commanders, the Cowboys are widely expected to clinch this win.

The real question, however, centers around the overall quality of football. Despite skepticism about the Cowboys’ ability to secure a Super Bowl victory, they have demonstrated consistent, commendable performance in recent weeks. This contrasts with the Eagles, who have been struggling defensively. In this context, the Cowboys could emerge as the best team in the NFC, primarily due to their anticipated triumph in the NFC East.

The NFC East is witnessing a gripping narrative, with Dallas and Philadelphia neck and neck in the race. However, based on recent performances and upcoming matchups, the Cowboys hold a slight edge as the team to watch in the NFC.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.