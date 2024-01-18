NFL SGP: Ultimate +750 Same Game Parlay for Packers at 49ers

The NFL playoffs continue into the divisional round, and we have an intense matchup on Saturday night between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers, a matchup few expected we would be seeing. As a result, we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +750, let’s ride.

Romeo Doubs was the Packers’s leading receiver last week against the Dallas Cowboys, where he had six catches for 151 yards and a touchdown. This week, you’re telling me I get a reasonable price for him to have 25 yards? Come on now. He did that in 14 of 17 regular season games this season, so I don’t anticipate we’ll have much of a sweat with this one.

Jayden Reed was held without a catch last week against the Cowboys, but he was questionable to play in the first place due to an injury, so I won’t necessarily hold that performance against him. As a result, we’re now getting a discount on him to have just three catches, which he did in each of the Packers’ final 11 regular season games. That’s good enough for me!

I understand the game was over by the time this production came into play, but Jake Ferguson had himself a day against the Packers’ defense last week, securing ten catches for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Expect George Kittle to have his way with this Packers’ defense. The Pro Bowler has had at least 40 yards in eight of his last ten games. Knowing what I saw last week, 40+ is a safe bet for Kittle.

Before the 49ers’ meaningless Week 18 game against the Rams, Deebo Samuel had at least four receptions in six straight games. Samuel had more low-production games this year since the 49ers were in so many blowouts, but given that this game shouldn’t be a complete blowout, I expect to see a balanced San Fran offense through four quarters. If we get four quarters of the usual 49ers’ football, Deebo will find his way to four catches.

Christian McCaffrey powers this 49ers offense, so we’re bringing in three legs for him in this parlay. We expect him to find the endzone like he did 21 times this season. That’s simple enough. On the ground, Christian McCaffrey complied at least 70 rushing yards in seven of his final eight regular-season games, with the one miss being a 64-yard outing. The Packers had the fifth-worst run defense in terms of allowed yards per game, and even though the Cowboys couldn’t expose it with Tony Pollard, McCaffrey certainly can. Lastly, CMC had at least three receptions in 14 of 16 games this season. That’s good enough for me!

