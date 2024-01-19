NFL SGP: Ultimate +900 Same Game Parlay for Chiefs at Bills

The NFL playoffs continue into the Divisional Round, and we have ourselves an incredible, long-awaited showdown on Sunday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. As a result, we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +900, let’s ride.

On the ground, James Cook eclipsed 40 rushing yards in 13 of 17 regular season games this season and followed it up with a dominant showing last week against the Steelers, where he had 18 carries for 79 yards. I expect the Bills to want to establish the running game early against the Chiefs’ defense, knowing they want to keep the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’s hands.

We’ll double up on Cook by targeting him to get us two catches. He surpassed two catches in 12 of 17 games in the regular season and against the Steelers. Cook had five catches against the Chiefs when these teams previously met. I like the upside here, as last week, the Dolphins’ running backs combined for ten targets against the Chiefs’ defense. If Cook gets four targets, we’ll be in a great place.

I’m not trying to overthink this, as Dalton Kincaid had at least three receptions in 13 of 17 games this season. He’s one of Josh Allen’s favorite weapons and had five catches off eight targets when these teams previously met. I don’t imagine Kincaid disappearing in one of the season’s biggest games.

Stefon Diggs had at least five receptions in 12 of 17 regular season games and, as we expected, turned it up in the playoffs last week. He had seven receptions against the Steelers and 11 targets when these teams met mid-season. Knowing the ramifications of this game, I don’t expect Diggs to be nonexistent.

Isiah Pacheco has surpassed 50 rushing yards in 10 of 14 games this season, but we saw him dominate the playoff game, where he ran the ball 24 times for 89 yards straight down the Dolphins’ throats. I expect the Chiefs to attempt to do the same thing against the Bills, so I’m comfortable betting on Pacheco to give us 50 yards.

Whether people want to admit it or not, Rashee Rice has emerged as the top target for Mahomes, and he’s been awesome down the stretch for the Chiefs’ offense. He had at least six catches in five of the final six regular season games. His most dominant game of the season was in the playoffs last week when he had eight catches off 12 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown. I don’t imagine Mahomes shying away now.

While I’m confident that Rice has surpassed Travis Kelce as the Chiefs’ top target, this is still a first-ballot hall-of-famer we’re talking about. He’s had at least five receptions in 11 of 15 regular season games and managed to have a seven-catch game last week. Kelce will get his again when everything is on the line for the Chiefs.

