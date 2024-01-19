Packers vs. 49ers: Can Green Bay Defy the Odds in Divisional Round?

The Green Bay Packers are facing a tough challenge against the San Francisco 49ers. The oddsmakers aren’t showing much confidence in the Packers after their win in Dallas last week. While some may argue that if it had been a close game, the betting line might be different, the reality is that the Packers are entering this game as 9.5-point underdogs.

Throughout the NFL season, the 49ers have consistently been one of the league’s top teams. They had a brief rough patch where they lost a couple of games in a row, but they have since rebounded, especially with the return of running back Christian McCaffrey. The over/under for this matchup is set at 50.5 points, and the question on everyone’s mind is whether Green Bay can keep it close or even pull off an upset.

Offensively, the Packers seem to have an edge as they head on the road. Their offense appears more potent than the 49ers’ unit. However, the Packers’ defense has struggled for most of the season, although they did show improvement in recent weeks. The real test will be whether they can maintain this improvement against a formidable opponent like the 49ers, who are led by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

When it comes to the 49ers’ offense, they have several weapons at their disposal, including Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. Each of these players poses a unique threat depending on the defensive coverage employed by the Packers. If Green Bay sits back in zone coverage, Samuel can excel with yards after the catch. On the other hand, Aiyuk is likely to thrive against traditional cover three-zone defenses, and Kittle can exploit the Packers’ vulnerability against tight ends, especially when lined up in the slot.

In terms of the Packers’ offensive strategy, they should look to utilize running back Aaron Jones on outside zone runs, as the 49ers have struggled against this type of play. This can set up opportunities for play-action passes for young quarterback Jordan Love.

Expect an aggressive start from the Packers, who have consistently opted to receive the opening kickoff when winning the coin toss in away games since Week 11. However, the 49ers tend to defer when they win the toss, so Green Bay is likely to start with the ball in this game, potentially allowing them to put up points early.

While the Packers may have a chance to start strong, the 49ers are a well-coached team with a potent offense. Jordan Love, the Packers’ quarterback, could find success targeting various receiving threats depending on the defensive scheme employed by the 49ers. Ultimately, this game is expected to be high-scoring, and the 49ers hold the advantage as the contest progresses.

