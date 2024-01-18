Packers vs. 49ers Preview: Warren Sharp Breaks Down Strategy

In an eagerly anticipated NFL showdown, the Green Bay Packers face a formidable challenge against the San Francisco 49ers.

Following their emphatic win over the Cowboys, where Jordan Love dismantled Dallas’s secondary and the Packers’ defense shone, questions naturally arise about their potential performance in Santa Clara against the top-seeded Niners. Renowned football analyst Warren Sharp weighs in on the Packers’ prospects and the strategic nuances of this matchup.

Sharp begins by addressing the Packers’ need for a balanced offense. “Well, they’re gonna have to run the ball a little bit early in this game because they need some balance. They can’t just have Love step back to pass over and over again.” The key, according to Sharp, lies in the Packers’ use of specific rushing strategies. “I think if they use outside zone, they may have some success here,” he says, pointing out a vulnerability in the 49ers’ defense. “The 49ers this year versus outside zone ranked 31st in yards per carry allowed, 31st in EPA per rush, and 31st in explosive run rate.”

Sharp emphasizes the importance of Aaron Jones in executing this strategy. “When Aaron Jones is on the field, the Green Bay Packers use 43% outside zone,” he notes, compared to only 29% when AJ Dillon is the primary back. This disparity suggests a clear path for the Packers to exploit the 49ers’ defensive weakness.

However, Sharp expresses concerns about the Packers’ defense against a versatile 49ers offense led by Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy. “They can attack you on so many different levels,” Sharp explains. He highlights the challenge in choosing which 49ers receiver to focus on: “Whether it was Deebo Samuel cause he’s great against zone or Brandon Aiyuk because he’s great when blitzed, and the Packers blitz a lot, or you look at the tight end George Kittle because the Packers just stink against tight ends.”

This complexity leads Sharp to believe that all the 49ers’ key offensive players have matchup edges, contributing to his decision to bet on Brock Purdy’s longest completion going over. Additionally, he underscores the strength of the 49ers’ ground game, contrasting it with the Cowboys’ ineffective rushing attack against the Packers’ defensive scheme.

Sharp anticipates a challenging game for the Packers. “It’s going be on the Green Bay Packers to try to keep up. They’re going to have to be playing catch-up in this one.” The Packers’ ability to implement a successful outside zone rushing strategy and their need to counter the 49ers’ multifaceted offense underpins Sharp’s analysis, setting the stage for an intriguing and potentially high-scoring contest.

