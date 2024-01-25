Patriots’ Kayshon Boutte Arrested for Illegal Betting While Playing at LSU

Former LSU Tigers and current New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested on Thursday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The chargers are connected to illegal sports betting allegations while he was still at LSU.

Initial charges included a felony count of computer fraud and a misdemeanor count of gambling prohibited for persons under 21, with other charges potentially still to come, according to Louisiana State Police.

Boutte allegedly placed bets from April 6, 2022, until May 7, 2023, when he was 20 while using an alias to circumvent the state’s age requirement for sports betting. According to the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division, Boutte placed nearly 9,000 bets, including nearly 20 on college football and at least six on LSU games.

The investigation is ongoing.

Boutte was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of last year’s NFL Draft. He played in five games with the Pats. Before going pro, the native of New Iberia, LA, played three seasons at LSU, with his freshman campaign coming in 2020.

