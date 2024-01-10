Pittsburgh Steelers Face Uphill Battle Against Buffalo Bills with T.J. Watt Out

In a tough matchup slated for Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a challenging position as they face off against the formidable Buffalo Bills. Adding to their woes, the Steelers’ star player, T.J. Watt, has been officially listed as out.

The odds are heavily favoring the Buffalo Bills Buffalos, with bookmakers setting them as a double-digit favorite, laying a whopping ten points. However, the most intriguing aspect lies in the total points predicted for this game, which stands at 36.5. It’s evident that most of the offensive fireworks are expected to come from the side of the Bills.

The Bills are not only anticipated to win this game but also to do so handily. The big question remains: Can they cover the double-digit spread? The answer is a resounding yes.

While it’s natural to associate the Bills with a high-flying passing attack, this game may see a different strategy. It’s likely to be a ground-and-pound affair for the Buffalo Bills, capitalizing on the soft Pittsburgh Steelers run defense. Surprisingly, the Steelers have struggled in this department, ranking 21st in the league with 4.3 yards per carry allowed. Even without the presence of Watt to set the edge, Buffalo’s running game is poised for a prolific day.

Considering these factors, it’s entirely possible that Buffalo could surpass the total points line by themselves. In contrast, the odds suggest that the Steelers are unlikely to score more than 10 to 13 points in this game. This discrepancy reflects the prevailing sentiment that Buffalo holds a considerable advantage.

For bettors eyeing Buffalo, it’s advisable not to wait until the line reaches 10.5 or 11 points by kickoff. Seizing the opportunity at the current 10-point spread is the prudent choice. Buffalo appears to be the team to back in this matchup, given the circumstances surrounding the Steelers and their diminished defensive capabilities without Watt.

As football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this high-stakes clash, the odds and statistics all point towards a dominant performance by the Buffalo Bills Buffalos. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or a casual fan, keep a close eye on James Cook’s rushing yard props, as he could be the linchpin to Buffalo’s ground-and-pound strategy in what promises to be an exciting Sunday showdown.

