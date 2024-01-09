Sony Open Preview: Betting Odds, Course Insights, and Player Picks

The Sony Open is upon us, and it promises to be an exciting week of golf as we transition from Kapalua to the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. The first full-field event of the PGA season may not feel very full, but it certainly packs a punch in terms of competition. With the action heating up, let’s take a closer look at some key factors and betting odds to keep in mind.

One significant advantage for certain players this week is their familiarity with the time zone, as 70% of the Sony Open winners over the past two decades have also participated in the preceding Sentry Tournament of Champions. It’s clear that the players who have been in Hawaii for consecutive weeks are warmed up and have been racking up birdies, which they’ll need to continue doing on the tight, palm tree-lined fairways of Waialae Country Club.

The contrast between Kapalua and Waialae Country Club is stark. While Kapalua offers wide-open scoring opportunities, Waialae presents narrow fairways with numerous doglegs, favoring a different type of player altogether. This classic Seth Rayner-designed course demands precision and strategy, making it a favorite among the veterans who’ve played here before. In fact, 16 of the last 17 winners have had prior experience at Waialae, making it the second most predictive course on the PGA Tour, second only to Augusta National.

As we dive deeper into the field, Chris Kirk emerges as a name to watch. Fresh off a scintillating victory last week, Kirk is in exceptional form, boasting a strong history at the Sony Open. With his precise ball-striking, exceptional wedge play, and a red-hot putter, Kirk could be a viable contender for a back-to-back victory.

On the defending champion front, Si Woo Kim may not be the first choice for a repeat win. However, with his odds around 40 to 1, it’s not entirely out of the question. Ultimately, the Sony Open promises excitement and intrigue as players navigate the unique challenges presented by Waialae Country Club. Whether you’re betting on the familiar faces or looking for a dark horse, keep a close eye on the action as we embark on the Hawaii swing of the PGA Tour.

