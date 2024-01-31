SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for January 31

Wednesday’s college basketball schedule is relatively heavy as multiple ranked teams take the hardwood. There is plenty of value on the board worth looking at.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Wednesday’s college basketball action.

6:30 p.m. ET – Alabama at Georgia

Spread: Georgia (+6.5) | Moneyline: UGA (+198) | Total: 164.5

Where to Watch: SEC Network | Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, GA

The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a devastating loss to Florida, a game they led by 21 in the second half before falling in overtime. Despite that loss, UGA is still 4-3 in SEC play and 14-6 overall. That includes home wins in the league against Arkansas and LSU. Alabama sits atop the league at 6-1, but the lone loss was in their last road game, a 20-point defeat at Tennessee. The SportsGrid model likes Georgia to cover the spread by more than five points and is projecting an Alabama win by the slimmest of margins. The strongest pick is the over, with SportsGrid projecting a total of 174.1, ten points higher than the posted total.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: UGA +6.5 and OVER 164.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

6:30 p.m. ET – St. John’s at Xavier

Spread: St. John’s (+1.5) | Moneyline: St. John’s (+102) | Total: 155.5

Where to Watch: FS1 | Location: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, OH

After three straight losses, St. John’s bounced back emphatically with a 20-point win over Villanova this past weekend. Rick Pitino’s squad can lock opponents down on defense, and they held Villanova to only 50 points in the win. Xavier is struggling at only 10-10 on the season. That includes back-to-back losses before this contest at the Cintas Center. The SportsGrid model loves the Red Storm in this matchup. St. John’s is projected to win outright by 14 points, covering the spread by more than 15 points! Take St. John’s every way you can get them and add the under, as the score is projected only to reach 147.7, nearly eight points below the posted total.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: St. John’s (+1.5), St. John’s (+102), UNDER 155.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Baylor at UCF

Spread: UCF (+3.5) | Moneyline: UCF (+130) | Total: 138.5

Where to Watch: BIG12/ESPN+ | Location: Additional Financial Arena in Orlando, FL

The Central Florida Golden Knights have acquitted themselves well thus far in Big 12 play, sitting at 3-4 with wins over Kansas, at Texas, and West Virginia. They now enter a brutal stretch with games against four straight ranked teams, beginning tonight at home against No. 18 Baylor. SportsGrid loves UCF in this one, as the model projects Baylor’s woes to continue. The Bears have dropped three straight games and have only one road win all season (at last-place Oklahoma State). UCF is a 3.5-point underdog, but the model projects a six-point victory. In addition, the over is a strong recommendation with a projection of 143.1 to the posted total of 138.5.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: UCF (+3.5), UCF (+130) and OVER 138.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

