SportsGrid’s Best NCAA Basketball Bets for January 30

Tuesday’s college basketball schedule is packed, with several ranked teams in action. There is plenty of value on the board worth looking at.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Tuesday’s college basketball action.

7:00 pm ET – George Washington at Dayton

Spread: Dayton (-12.5) | Moneyline: TBD | Total: 146.5

Where to Watch: ESPN+ | Location: UD Arena in Dayton, OH

The Dayton Flyers are now ranked No. 21, and they come into a matchup against floundering George Washington as winners of 13 straight games before losing their last contest (at Richmond). Dayton is 16-3 overall and one of the top teams in the A-10, with wins over quality teams like Davidson, SMU, and LSU. GW has lost three in a row, including a home game against La Salle last time out. Dayton is a heavy favorite with the spread set at 12.5, but SportsGrid doesn’t think that number is high enough, projecting a 21-point Flyers victory. SportsGrid also has this game going over the posted total of 146.5, with the final total reaching 149.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Dayton -12.5 and OVER 146.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

7:00 pm ET – Illinois at Ohio State

Spread: Illinois (-2.5) | Moneyline: Illinois (-134) | Total: 149.5

Where to Watch: Peacock | Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, OH

The Illinois Fighting Illini had a strange week, losing a well-played overtime clash against Northwestern and beating Indiana in Champaign in an ugly contest that took a late 8-0 Illini run to close it out. Terrence Shannon is still working his way back into the rotation and does not look like himself, but there were a few late flashes against IU. After a strong start, the Ohio State Buckeyes have faded. They have lost five of six games, and pressure is building on head coach Chris Holtmann. The losing streak includes blowout losses to Nebraska and Northwestern in their past two contests, and they match up poorly with the Illini. SportsGrid loves Illinois in this game and makes the Illini at -2.5, on the moneyline at -134, and under the total. The model projects Illinois to win this game 72.5% of the time and prevail by 6.5 points.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Illinois (-2.5), Illinois (-134), UNDER (149.5) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

7:00 pm ET – Iowa at Indiana

Spread: Iowa (+1.5) | Moneyline: Iowa (-110) | Total: 159.5

Where to Watch: BTN | Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN

The Indiana Hoosiers have lost three straight games and are one of the worst perimeter shooting teams in the country. In IU’s last contest, they lost at Illinois and made zero three-pointers with only two field goals outside the paint. Indiana’s guard play is as bad as anyone’s in major conference basketball, and Iowa is poised to exploit that weakness. Iowa guard Tony Perkins, an Indiana native, averages 15.2 points per game and 4.2 assists. The Hawkeyes will press to force mistakes from the IU backcourt and deploy a zone defense, which should only exacerbate Indiana’s perimeter woes. SportsGrid likes the Hawkeyes at +1.5 and to win the game outright by eight points.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Iowa (+1.5) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

