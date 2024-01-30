SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets and Props for January 30

There’s a pair of games in the NHL tonight, but there’s still value worth considering that should be targeted.

SportsGrid looks at the top hockey picks.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

8:00 p.m. ET – Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues

Puck Line: Blues -1.5 | Moneyline: Blues -178 | Total: 6.5 (O -124, U +102)

Where to Watch: NHLN, TVAS, BSOH, BSMW | Location: Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Missouri)

It hasn’t been a pretty season for the Columbus Blue Jackets, but that won’t stop us from targeting them with some value on this two-game slate. The Blue Jackets have been playing better hockey of late and keeping games close, and this is the type of matchup they can play spoiler in. The St. Louis Blues enter this contest with five straight wins, but with the All-Star break looming, we’ll side with the slight value of the road team to go out with a bang at +140.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Blue Jackets Moneyline (+140) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Stars, 60.5%

Jordan Kyrou to Record Under 3.5 Shots on Goal

Jordan Kyrou has picked his play up for the St. Louis Blues after a slow start to the season. Kyrou has registered 37 points in 48 games and has been someone this team relies on heavily to create offense. Kyrou’s shots on goal prop tonight is set at 3.5. Over his last five games, Kyrou hasn’t exceeded the number and landed on exactly three on three separate occasions. Targeting the under 3.5 shots on goal with some juice attached makes sense at -140.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Jordan Kyrou Under 3.5 SOG (-140) | SportsGrid Projections: 2.5 (5 Stars)

Alexander Wennberg to Score a Goal

When you look at this Seattle Kraken team, it scores by committee rather than relying on one or two stars. Forward Alexander Wennberg is an excellent depth option and has tallied 20 points in 49 games. Over his last five games, Wennberg has kept that pace and registered one goal and one assist. In tonight’s great matchup against the San Jose Sharks, taking a shot on Wennberg has some value built in at +420 to find the back of the net.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Alexander Wennberg to Record a Goal (+420) | SportsGrid Projections: 0.3 (5 Stars)

Robert Thomas to Score a Goal

St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas is putting together another dominant campaign. Thomas has tallied 17 goals and 35 assists, leading the team with 52 points. Thomas likely doesn’t want the All-Star break to come because he’s red-hot, having tallied one goal and seven assists over his last five games. Thomas is listed at an appetizing +175 price tag to score tonight, and that’s a number we’re very comfortable backing.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Robert Thomas to Record a Goal (+175) | SportsGrid Projections: 0.6 (4.5 Stars)