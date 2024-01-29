Super Bowl LVIII 49ers vs. Chiefs Betting Trends: KC Seeing Action

As we approach Super Bowl LVIII, the NFL betting landscape is as dynamic as the game itself. The latest insights from BetMGM reveal interesting shifts in the betting odds and where the money is going.

49ers vs. Chiefs Game Odds at BetMGM

Spread: 49ers -1 (-110) | Chiefs +1 (-110)

49ers -1 (-110) | Chiefs +1 (-110) Moneyline: 49ers (-120) | Chiefs (+100)

49ers (-120) | Chiefs (+100) Total: OVER 47.5 (-110) | UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Initially, the San Francisco 49ers were favored with an opening spread of -2, but this has since narrowed to -1. Despite this, the Kansas City Chiefs have garnered a significant majority of the bets with 70% of the tickets and 78% of the handle, indicating strong confidence from the betting public in their chances to cover the spread.

The total points line opened at 47 but slightly increased to 47.5. Here, we see a stark contrast in betting behavior. A whopping 82% of the bets are on the over, with an even more substantial 90% of the handle backing this outcome. This suggests that bettors expect a high-scoring affair surpassing the total points line.

When it comes to the moneyline, there’s also been a slight shift in the odds. The Chiefs started at +115 and have moved to +100, indicating a tightening race. Nevertheless, the Chiefs have attracted 86% of the ML bets and 83% of the handle, showcasing bettors’ belief in their outright victory.

49ers Super Bowl Odds Line movement

Open +900

Wild Card +225

Divisional Round +175

Conference Championship +145

Super Bowl -120

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Line Movement

Open +600

Wild Card +900

Divisional Round +700

Conference Championship +350

Conference Championship +350 Super Bowl +100

While the 49ers remain slight favorites in terms of the spread, the betting public is heavily leaning toward the Chiefs, both in terms of covering the spread and winning outright. The total points bet also tilts heavily towards an expectation of a high-scoring game. As Super Bowl LVIII approaches, these betting insights reflect the anticipation and predictions swirling around what promises to be an electrifying matchup.

