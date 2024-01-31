Super Bowl LVIII Quarterback Props: Will Purdy Outduel Mahomes?

As we approach the pinnacle of the NFL season, Super Bowl LVIII, the spotlight intensifies on the quarterback duel between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

49ers vs. Chiefs Game Odds at FanDuel

Spread: 49ers -1.5 (-115) | Chiefs +1.5 (-105)

49ers -1.5 (-115) | Chiefs +1.5 (-105) Moneyline: 49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110)

49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110) Total: OVER 47.5 (-105) | UNDER 47.5 (-115)

While Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy aren’t directly competing against each other, their individual performances are crucial.

Super Bowl LVIII QB Props at FanDuel

Patrick Mahomes 262.5 Passing Yards: O -110 | U -110

Brock Purdy 245.5 Passing Yards: O -110 | U -110

Patrick Mahomes 1.5 Passing TDs: O -140 | U +114

Brock Purdy 1.5 Passing TDs: O -110 | U -110

Patrick Mahomes 25.5 Completions: O -106 | U -114

Brock Purdy 20.5 Completions: O -122 | U +100

Patrick Mahomes 36.5 Attempts: O -115 | U -105

Brock Purdy 31.5 Attempts: O +104 | U -128

Patrick Mahomes 25.5 Rushing Yards: O -110 | U -110

Brock Purdy 11.5 Rushing Yards: O -110 | U -110

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the numbers are set: Mahomes with a passing prop of 262.5 yards and Purdy at 245.5. Even their rushing yards are drawing attention, with Mahomes at 25.5 and Purdy at a surprisingly low 11.5.

The question is, which quarterback should bettors keep an eye on for these props? For Purdy, surpassing 11 rushing yards seems almost a given. His agility and willingness to dash when necessary make this number seem unusually low, especially against a Chiefs defense known for its aggression. Purdy has demonstrated his mobility against teams like the Lions and Packers, making this prop seem particularly favorable.

On the other hand, Mahomes faces a tougher challenge. His higher passing yard prop, set against a formidable 49ers’ defense, suggests that he would need to be in a catch-up mode, throwing incessantly, to surpass it. This scenario seems likely only if the 49ers gain a significant lead. The Chiefs’ offense, while potent, isn’t typically geared for Mahomes to rack up such high passing yards unless facing specific opponents.

Moreover, the comparison of Purdy’s higher yardage prop against Jared Goff in the NFC championship game due to the Lions’ weaker pass defense adds another layer of complexity. The shift in prop numbers for Mahomes after going against a defense as strong as the Ravens indicates a challenging game for him.

While Purdy’s low rushing yard prop seems like an attractive bet, Mahomes’ high passing yard prop presents a riskier wager, contingent on the game’s flow and the 49ers’ defensive performance. The Super Bowl’s unpredictable nature makes these quarterback props an intriguing aspect of the game.

