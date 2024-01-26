Top 5 Men’s Royal Rumble Winner Odds Ranked: Will CM Punk or The Rock Outlast?

As the WWE universe gears up for the exhilarating Men’s Royal Rumble, the betting world is buzzing with predictions and odds. Among the top contenders, some names stand out with favorable betting odds, offering intriguing opportunities for bettors.

Top 5 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Winner Odds at BetOnline

CM Punk: +125

Gunther: +180

Cody Rhodes: +250

Drew McIntyre: +1000

The Rock: +1000

CM Punk, a seasoned WWE superstar known for his charisma and in-ring prowess, currently leads the pack with odds of +125. His return to the ring has been a subject of much excitement, and his chances of clinching the Royal Rumble victory seem promising. His ability to captivate audiences and his wrestling acumen make him a solid bet for those looking to back a likely winner.

Close on Punk’s heels is Intercontinental Champion Gunther, with odds of +180. Gunther’s imposing presence and unmatched strength have quickly made him a favorite heel among fans and analysts alike. His ascent in the WWE landscape has been meteoric, and winning the Royal Rumble could be the next big step in his already impressive career.

Cody Rhodes, another notable name in the industry, comes in with odds of +250. The American Nightmare‘s technical skills and storytelling ability in the ring have earned him a legion of followers. His return to WWE from AEW was met with great enthusiasm, and his odds reflect the belief that he could be a strong contender for the Royal Rumble win.

Further down the list but still within striking distance is Drew McIntyre, with more enticing odds of +1000. The Celtic Warrior‘s journey in WWE has been one of resilience and determination. A former WWE Champion, he has the experience and skill to pull off an upset, making him an attractive choice for those looking for a higher risk-reward bet.

Matching McIntyre’s odds is the legendary The Rock, also at +1000. While his appearances in WWE have been sporadic in recent years, The Rock’s star power and wrestling heritage cannot be ignored. His potential return to win the Royal Rumble would be a historic moment. With rumors of a Wrestlemania match with cousin Roman Reigns swirling, and at these odds, it’s a gamble that could pay off handsomely for bettors looking for a surprise outcome.

Each of these wrestlers brings a unique style and narrative to the ring, making this year’s Royal Rumble an unpredictable and thrilling event. The odds suggest a tight race, with the potential for surprises and upsets, characteristic of the high-octane drama that WWE consistently delivers. Whether you’re backing the favorite CM Punk, the powerhouse Gunther, the technical genius Cody Rhodes, the resilient Drew McIntyre, or the legendary The Rock, this Royal Rumble is shaping up to be a spectacular showdown.

