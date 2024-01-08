Value Abound in 2024-25 National Championship Futures

The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies haven’t even concluded the 2023-24 campaign yet, but that’s not stopping us from looking ahead to next season. In the spirit of the New Year, the National Championship futures board brings a sense of renewal. We’re not discounting the excitement of Monday’s title bout, but we can’t help but get excited about the value of next year’s odds.

Top-Tier Teams

As is typically the case with opening odds, there is no shortage of championship contenders to consider. Eight teams are priced at +1500 or better.

Predictably, the Georgia Bulldogs are priced as the odds-on favorite, currently installed at +350. Quarterback Carson Beck is returning to Athens for his senior season, bringing renewed optimism the Bulldogs can pull off their third title in four seasons.

Georgia is one of four SEC programs installed in the top eight. Down the board, you’ll find the Alabama Crimson Tide (+550), LSU Tigers (+1500), and Ole Miss Rebels (+1500).

Of course, the expanded Big Ten is also well represented. You’ll find the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes (+800), Michigan Wolverines (+1000), and Oregon Ducks (+1200), leaving only the Texas Longhorns (+850) from the Big 12.

Snub City

Just beyond the +1500 range lies a handful of contenders, presenting as live underdogs. Seven teams are priced between +1800 and +4000, with each team having conceivable paths to the postseason.

Leading the way are the recently snubbed Florida State Seminoles; however, they’ll have to reload rather than rebuild if they hope to live up to those lofty expectations. FSU was built for 2023-24, with several notable departures impacting their competitiveness next year.

Appealing Underdogs

The rest of the mid-range pack features several blue-blood programs with championship-caliber rosters.

Among those are the perennial bridesmaid Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State could benefit from the expanded Big Ten, facing a less daunting path to a postseason berth. That could warrant a play at +2500.

There are also arguments to be made for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+2500), Clemson Tigers (+3300), USC Trojans (+3300), and Oklahoma Sooners (+4000).

Still, the Texas A&M Aggies might be the most surprising school of the bunch. The Aggies have been active in the transfer portal, but their success hinges on the performance of Conner Weigman. The soon-to-be junior pivot enters the offseason as a top-five contender in Heisman Trophy betting, setting an ambitious target for him and Texas A&M to meet.

Live Longshots

There are a handful of schools beyond the +5000 range that could make a run up the board.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been knocking at the door for the past few seasons, and a few key home matchups could precipitate a playoff berth. Nico Iamaleava made a significant impression in the Cheez-It Bowl, increasing expectations for 2024-25.

Likewise, the Arizona Wildcats had a renaissance in 2023-24, making their +10000 odds look more appealing.

Lastly, the Utah Utes yo-yoed in and out of the top 25 this season. But with most of their offense intact for next year, we could see them exceed the expectations of their +10000 price tag.

Power 5 Contenders

Not surprisingly, you have to scroll way down the list to find a Power Five school.

The James Madison Dukes narrowly missed out on a perfect season, dropping a heartbreaking 26-23 decision to the Appalachian State Mountaineers before losing to the Air Force Falcons in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Sun Belt Champions have the best odds of any Power 5 school, listed at +40000.

They are followed by the SMU Mustangs and Boise State Broncos, both priced at +50000 longshots.

Final Thoughts

There’s something for everybody on the college football futures board. Whether you want to sweat a big play with a top contender or search out value further down the list, one of these programs will inevitably be crowned champions.

There’s no telling how next year will play out, but we already can’t wait for it.

