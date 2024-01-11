Warren Sharp has a Play on the Steelers-Bills Game Total

Get ready for an NFL showdown that promises to be a true battle of the elements as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. The weather forecast for this game has everyone talking, and it could play a significant role in the outcome.

Warren Sharp, SportsGrid’s renowned NFL analyst, weighed in on the impact of the weather on this matchup. The reports are painting a bleak picture, with piles of snow, 25-mile-an-hour winds, and brutal temperatures expected. The question on everyone’s mind is whether these adverse conditions level the playing field for the Steelers, who were initially double-digit underdogs before the forecast took a wintry turn.

Sharp pointed out that running the football was a successful strategy for the Steelers in their recent game against the Baltimore Ravens. They exploited the Ravens’ vulnerability to the run, which worked in their favor. However, he acknowledged that running the ball in Buffalo under these weather conditions would be more challenging.

Diving into the weather forecast, Sharp recalled the “wind tunnel game” from 2021 when the Patriots faced the Bills in Buffalo. The gusty winds during that game disrupted passing plays and resulted in a low-scoring affair.

Sharp used AI-generated wind forecasts to bolster his argument. According to the estimates he consulted, the winds in Orchard Park, Buffalo, are expected to be fierce throughout the game. He emphasized that the wind speeds projected for this upcoming Steelers vs. Bills clash are even more severe. With gusts potentially reaching 53 miles per hour at kickoff, this game could be another battle against the elements. This level of wind can significantly impact the passing game, making completions beyond short distances a daunting task.

The bottom line? The wind is a game-changer, and this particular stadium is known for its susceptibility to wind. Historically, games in Buffalo with winds exceeding 16 miles per hour have seen low-scoring affairs, with most going under the total points line.

Sharps’ early bet on the under for this game at a total of 41 points made sense, given the forecast. However, the total has dropped to around 36 points, reflecting the market’s understanding of the challenging conditions.

In anticipation of these conditions, Sharp suggested looking at player props, especially for rushing attempts by quarterbacks, running backs, and the under on passing props. Head Coach Mike Tomlin will likely emphasize the running game, given the difficulty of passing in such conditions.

Ultimately, this playoff game promises to be unique and exciting, with the weather playing a starring role. While wind games are rare in the playoffs, this one could provide a memorable viewing experience. So, tune in on Sunday and keep an eye on those player props â€“ it will be one for the books!

