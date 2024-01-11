Warren Sharp Likes a Joe Flacco Player Prop vs. Texans

As we gear up for the Cleveland Browns‘ clash against the Houston Texans, one name has been creating quite a buzz in the sports betting world – Joe Flacco. But before we dive into the prop bets and odds, let’s take a closer look at the NFL matchup itself.

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a precarious situation heading into this game. With their rushing attack struggling and key running backs banged up, they’ll need to rely on the arm of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. On the other hand, the Houston Texans have shown resilience against the run, ranking among the top five in the league this year. However, their Achilles’ heel has been defending the pass, languishing in the bottom five despite facing a soft schedule of opposing quarterbacks.

Warren Sharp, SportsGrid’s renowned football analyst, says, “There’s no way an NFL team would be so lucky to have their defense go up against that schedule of quarterbacks.” The Texans have recently squared off against names like Gardner Minshew, Will Levis, Zach Wilson, Russell Wilson, and yes, Joe Flacco. While Flacco’s name might not scream superstar in recent years, he did find success against the Texans, throwing for 368 yards against them in Week 16. This highlights Houston’s vulnerability through the air.

Now, let’s turn our attention to the prop bets. MGM offers Joe Flacco’s passing yards prop at over 270.5 with odds of -115. This presents a compelling opportunity for bettors. The logic here is simple: the Browns will likely need to pass the ball early and often to keep pace with the Texans or mount a comeback if they fall behind.

Warren Sharp states, “I think they’re going to have to pass to win the game. Even if they’re leading, they’re going to have to keep passing the football when they have it because they’re not gonna be able to run.” The Browns’ rushing attack has struggled, and Flacco’s arm may be their best weapon in this contest.

In essence, three potential game states favor Flacco, surpassing the 270.5-yard mark. Whether the Texans are leading comfortably, the Browns hold a slight advantage, or the Browns are playing catch-up, Flacco’s arm should be in action throughout.

As we dissect this matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans, it’s clear that Joe Flacco’s passing yards prop offers an enticing opportunity for sports bettors. With the Texans’ susceptibility to the passing game and the Browns’ likely reliance on Flacco’s arm, taking the over on 270.5 passing yards at -115 with MGM appears to be a smart and calculated bet. Don’t miss out on this potentially lucrative wager as Joe Flacco aims to exploit the Texans’ pass defense again.

