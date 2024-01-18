Warren Sharp Loves a Stefon Diggs Prop in Chiefs-Bills Game

In the thrilling world of NFL prop bets, astute bettors always seek insights from experts like SportsGrid’s Warren Sharp.

This weekend’s matchup offers a compelling opportunity, mainly focusing on Stefon Diggs. Sharp, known for his deep analysis and predictive insights, zeroes in on why betting under on Diggs’ receiving yards is a savvy move.

“We’re going under his receiving yards, and there are a few reasons why.” begins Sharp, highlighting the crux of his strategy. The first reason he cites is the heightened intensity and altered officiating in playoff games. “Number one is the playoffs; refs tend to bottle up their flags. They hold on to them a little bit more.” This tendency is especially pertinent, given the specific referee for this game. “The ref on this game is Sean Hochuli. Hochuli calls the fewest DPI and illegal contact penalties in the NFL.”

This detail plays a significant role in Diggs’ potential performance. “It’s going to help because the L’Jarius Sneed is the DB that’s gonna be covering Stefon Diggs,” explains Sharp. “He’s going to be following him around for Kansas City. Now, this is one of the best DBs in the NFL. He also is penalized at one of the highest rates. He does not like to let people get catches on him. He would rather have a penalty come than let a guy catch a big pass on him.” The implication here is that the defensive back’s aggressive style and the referee’s leniency might lead to less space and opportunity for Diggs to make significant receptions.

Moreover, historical data supports Sharp’s proposition. “Diggs has gone under this number in seven of the last ten games,” he notes, indicating a trend that can’t be ignored. “He’s not been as much of a focal point.” Finally, Sharp considers the team’s likely strategy, which might not favor Diggs’ receiving yards. “They’re probably going to need to come out and run the ball a little bit more here.”

Given these factors â€“ the playoff environment, the referee’s history, the defensive back’s style, and Diggs’ recent performance trends â€“ Sharp confidently suggests betting under on Stefon Diggs’ receiving yards. His analysis offers a comprehensive view, making this prop bet an intriguing option for those looking to capitalize on the nuanced dynamics of NFL playoff games.

