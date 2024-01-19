Warren Sharp May Have the Secret to Bills’ Success vs. Chiefs

In a much-anticipated NFL matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills prepare for a game that promises to be a strategic masterpiece, as analyzed by football strategist Warren Sharp.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Sharp expresses his excitement for this clash: “I cannot wait for the cat and mouse game between Steve Spagnuolo‘s defense of the Chiefs and Josh Allen‘s offense of the Buffalo Bills.” He anticipates this game as a defining moment, mainly focusing on the strategic interplay between these two sides.

A vital aspect of this duel lies in how the Chiefs have historically managed to limit Allen’s effectiveness on the ground. Despite Allen’s frequent runs, Sharp points out, “He does not have a very high yards per carry average against the Chiefs, particularly over the last couple of years.” This is a testament to the Chiefs’ ability to adapt and contain Allen’s running game.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

The Chiefs’ defense is known for its creativity and effectiveness, particularly in applying pressure. “They like to send creative pressures, they’ll blitz him, they’ll sometimes get next pressure as well and drop guys back into coverage,” explains Sharp. This approach has historically posed challenges for Allen, especially in connecting with his key receiver, Stefon Diggs.

Sharp zeroes in on the matchup between Diggs and Chiefs’ cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. He suggests that Sneed’s exceptional coverage skills and the general reduction in penalties called during the playoffs might limit Diggs’ impact, forcing Allen to rely more on his running ability.

However, Sharp sees a potential avenue for the Bills to exploit: “You can run the football on the Kansas City Chiefs defense.” He believes the Bills should heavily involve running back James Cook both in the running and passing game. Referring to Buffalo’s Week 14 win in Kansas City, where Cook had a combined 141 rushing and receiving yards, Sharp indicates that a repeat performance could be key to the Bills’ success.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Sharp’s analysis sets the stage for a thrilling contest between the Chiefs and Bills, with strategic adjustments and player matchups playing crucial roles. The effectiveness of the Chiefs’ defense in containing Allen’s dual-threat capabilities and the Bills’ ability to adapt and exploit weaknesses will be essential in determining who advances to the AFC Championship.

Watch Warren Sharp’s and all of SportsGrid’s Prop Picks on SportsGrid’s YouTube Channel