Washington Huskies: Top 3 Takeaways from College Football Playoff Semifinal

The Washington Huskies defeated the Texas Longhorns 37-31 to win the Sugar Bowl and advance to the College Football National Championship game in Houston. Washington has won 21 games in a row and will square off against Michigan for the title.

What were the three takeaways from the semifinal win over the Longhorns?

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Michael Penix Jr. Was the Best Player On the Field

Championship teams need their leaders to step up in big moments, and Washington got that on Monday night. Quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. was the best player on the field in either semifinal matchup. He led the Huskies to the win with a 29-38 performance for 430 yards with two touchdowns. Penix looked healthy and comfortable all game, adding 31 yards on the ground with three separate runs for first downs. The UW quarterback showcased laser precision on intermediate and deep passes, picking apart the Texas secondary all game. Star receivers Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk had more than 120 yards receiving and plays of more than 50 yards. Head coach Kalen DeBoer deserves credit, as he out-dueled fellow play-caller Steve Sarkisian in the showdown between offensive savants. Still, the biggest story was the play of Penix as he put another exclamation point on his outstanding season, setting up one more showdown to complete his story.

Washington’s Offensive Line Won in the Trenches

Perhaps the stellar play of Washington’s offensive line was lost in the big numbers from Penix and his pass-catchers. Going into the semifinal matchup against Texas, a significant key was how the Huskies would block the fierce Longhorns’ defensive front. Penix is far from a statue in the pocket but does need protection to operate the offense effectively, and Texas has wrecked games all season with a terrific defensive line. While Washington could not run the ball well against one of the nation’s best rush defenses, Penix threw for 430 yards and was rarely touched by a Texas defender. Washington’s offensive line had its hands full with players like Byron Murphy, T’Vondre Sweat, Jaylan Ford, Barryn Sorrell, and David Gbenda. Still, Texas managed no sacks and rarely even pressured Penix. The offensive scheme kept the Longhorns off-balance, but the offensive line for the Huskies should get credit for the masterful job they did all night. They will need a similar performance against the Michigan Wolverines.

Trice and the UW Defense Did Enough

The Washington offense is the strength of the team and the main reason the Huskies have won 21 straight contests, but the much-maligned defense has come a long way and played a part in the win. Washington has now won ten straight single-score games, a testament to the defense’s ability to make big plays when necessary. UW is finally healthy on defense and got a big day from edge defender Bralen Trice. He was a consistent issue for the Texas offensive line and finished the game with two sacks of Quinn Ewers. Jabbar Muhammad continues to show his ability as a lockdown corner, and the defense stepped up on the game’s final play to prevent a miracle comeback. With Texas trailing by six, Ewers took the snap from the 12-yard line and threw to his right to receiver Adonai Mitchell. In a perfect representation of UW’s defense this season, the coverage was not perfect but good enough to seal another close win and send the Huskies to the national title game.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.