Will NFL Salary Bonus Incentives Affect Week 18 Player Props?

Several players are on the verge of cashing in big bonuses as the NFL season reaches a thrilling climax. Let’s look at the key players, the milestones they need to hit, and connected player props.

Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers needs 110 all-purpose yards to unlock a $100,000 bonus. The Chargers are up against the Kansas City Chiefs, who might bench their starters, giving Ekeler a prime opportunity. He has not shown up on the injury report, so he should suit up in Week 18. Keep an eye out for his rushing and receiving props.

Odell Beckham Jr. is close to a significant payday. With just five catches, he’ll earn $250,000. But that’s not all; scoring two touchdowns will net him an additional half a million dollars.

While Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens will be on the sidelines (the Ravens have already secured the number one seed in the AFC), Beckham may be joining him, as he has not practiced all week. Still, the AFC North rivalry game against the defensive-minded Pittsburgh Steelers â€“ who are eyeing a playoff spot â€“ is one to watch.

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers stands to gain half a million dollars if the Packers clinch a playoff spot. They are favored by -3-points in their upcoming home game against the Chicago Bears.

There is no direct correlation to the postseason spot outcome, but if you believe the playoffs and a big bonus are motivation enough, Love’s passing prop is set at 243.5 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins of the Tennessee Titans is just 49 yards away from earning a cool million dollars. Additionally, seven receptions would bring him another $250,000. The former Arizona Cardinal is averaging over 63 yards per game this season.

The Titans are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars’ defense has allowed an average of 12.5 catches and 155 receiving yards to wide receivers over their last eight games.

