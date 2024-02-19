ACC Basketball Betting Guide: Virginia Tech’s 3-Point Strategy vs. UVA’s Defense

Tonight’s college basketball scene is set for an electrifying Commonwealth battle in Blacksburg, where Virginia Tech hosts UVA.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Virginia +2.5 (-102) | Virginia Tech -2.5 (-120)

Virginia +2.5 (-102) | Virginia Tech -2.5 (-120) Moneyline: Virginia (+130) | Virginia Tech (-156)

Virginia (+130) | Virginia Tech (-156) Total: OVER 126.5 (-105) | UNDER 126.5 (-115)

The Hokies are entering this matchup as a 2.5-point home favorite, a line that reflects the intense rivalry and competitive balance between these two teams. Virginia’s recent home victory against Wake Forest, with a final score of 49-47, exemplifies the defensive prowess and strategic gameplay championed by Tony Bennett, UVA’s head coach.

Although experiencing a slight dip in momentum, Virginia Tech is still pegged as the favorite for good reasons. They rank fifth overall in conference play efficiency, a statistic that only scratches the surface of their capabilities. The Hokies shine in their shooting efficiency, leading the ACC with an effective field goal percentage bolstered by remarkable accuracy inside the arc, shooting close to 55% and from three-point range, with nearly 38%.

What makes Virginia Tech particularly formidable against UVA is its proficiency in areas where the Cavaliers’ defense, known for its pack line strategy, shows vulnerability. UVA’s defensive scheme prioritizes preventing points in the paint over defending the three-point line, which aligns perfectly with Virginia Tech’s strengths. The Hokies, one of the best teams in conference play from beyond the arc, are positioned to exploit this aspect of UVA’s game plan.

While Virginia Tech excels in three-point shooting volume, Virginia’s offense boasts the highest three-point shooting percentage in ACC play at 40%. However, Virginia ranks 14th out of 15 in the conference in terms of three-point shooting volume, indicating a reluctance to leverage their perimeter shooting capabilities fully.

Given these dynamics, tonight’s game presents a compelling matchup with Virginia Tech favored to capitalize on their three-point shooting prowess. The Hokies’ ability to effectively shoot from distance, combined with UVA’s defensive tendencies, suggests Virginia Tech has the edge in this encounter. Betting Virginia Tech to cover the spread and secure a win seems prudent, as their superior three-point shooting will likely be the decisive factor in this highly anticipated clash.

