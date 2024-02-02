Breaking the Ice: Could 2024 Finally End Canada’s NHL Stanley Cup Drought?

Canadian hockey fans have waited decades for a Stanley Cup win. In 2024, the odds look promising.

SportsGrid dives into the contending Canadian NHL teams.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Odds +850

The Edmonton Oilers are Canada’s best shot at ending their 30+year Stanley Cup drought. It wasn’t a pretty start to the year for Edmonton, but they’ve strung together 16 straight wins heading into the All-Star break and are closing in on an NHL record. As long as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are healthy come April, and the team continues to get above-average goaltending, the Oilers have a real chance to lift the cup. This group has already had multiple deep runs in the postseason, and this could be the year they finally finish the job.

Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Odds +1400

Yes, get all of your 1967 jokes out of the way now. The Toronto Maple Leafs finally won a postseason round against the Tampa Bay Lightning last year and will look to build on that in 2024. It’s hard to know what the next few months hold for Toronto, especially with the trade deadline looming. It looks unlikely that Toronto’s management will go all-in at this deadline, but time will tell on that front. In a year where there isn’t much separation between the top teams in the NHL, could Toronto finally end their Stanley Cup hiatus?

Vancouver Canucks Stanley Cup Odds +1400

It’s been somewhat of a surprising year for the Vancouver Canucks, who caught lightning in a bottle early on and haven’t looked back. The expectation entering the year was to compete for a playoff spot, and now they’re looking to nail down the division crown. With Thatcher Demko, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes all having tremendous seasons, the Canucks have already put their chips in the middle and gone all-in with the acquisition of Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames. Can the Canucks finish the job they started in the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals?

Winnipeg Jets Stanley Cup Odds +1500

Much like the Canucks, the Winnipeg Jets have already swung a big deal more than a month ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline. The Jets acquired veteran center Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens and bolstered their center depth. It was a hefty price for Monahan, but the Jets have demonstrated they’re right in the mix this season. With an elite goalie in Connor Hellebuyck and some depth, why can’t Winnipeg win the Stanley Cup in 2024?

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.