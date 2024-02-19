Can Houston Cover a Near Double-Digit Spread Over Iowa State?

In tonight’s highly anticipated college basketball matchup, two teams with Final Four aspirations go head-to-head in a contest that promises to be as thrilling as it is pivotal.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Iowa State vs. Houston Game Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Iowa State +8.5 (-115) | Houston -8.5 (-105)

Iowa State +8.5 (-115) | Houston -8.5 (-105) Moneyline: Iowa State (+290) | Houston (-385)

Iowa State (+290) | Houston (-385) Total: OVER 131.5 (-105) | UNDER 131.5 (-115)

Having demonstrated its dominance at home throughout the season, Houston enters as 9.5-point favorites. Despite the low total set at 131.5, the stakes couldn’t be higher for both squads.

Houston’s exceptional home record has positioned them as formidable opponents, but the question remains: is the 9.5-point spread too generous? It’s rare to see such a wide margin between two top-10 teams, indicating the level of respect Houston has garnered this season. However, as a fervent supporter of Houston and a believer in Coach Kevin Sampson‘s ability to lead his team to greatness, we find the spread overly generous. Sampson, heralded as one of the nation’s elite coaches, has his eyes set on a national championship, a goal that seems increasingly attainable with each game.

Notably, this isn’t the first rodeo between these two powerhouses in the Big 12. In their initial encounter, Houston faced a significant challenge against Iowa State, trailing early before mounting a comeback that ultimately fell short. This history adds an extra layer of intrigue to tonight’s game, suggesting that the 8.5-point spread might be overlooking the Cyclones’ resilience and capability to cover the spread, which they have done impressively at a rate of 5-2.

Check Out SportsGrid’s College Basketball Best Bets for Mon. Feb. 19 Here.

While Houston is tipped to win, the smart money might be on Iowa State to beat the spread. Furthermore, despite the total being pegged conservatively, there’s a compelling case for the game’s total points exceeding expectations. With both teams’ offensive capabilities and the likelihood of a close game leading to fouls and free throws in the dying minutes, the game has the potential to surpass the total.

Tonight’s clash between Houston and Iowa State is not just a testament to the competitiveness of college basketball but also a showcase of strategic betting insights. While Houston’s prowess is undeniable, the spread and total offer intriguing angles for bettors. The Cyclones’ ability to cover and the possibility of a higher-scoring affair than anticipated present valuable opportunities for those looking to engage with this top-tier matchup.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.