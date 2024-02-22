College Basketball Best Bets for February 22: Two Totals & Boiler Up!

The college basketball schedule is getting interesting as conference title races come more into focus with each passing game. Thursday’s schedule features several games, but few ranked teams are in action. There are still matchups that merit attention and offer value.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Thursday’s college basketball action.

7:00 p.m. ET – Rutgers at Purdue

Spread: Purdue (-14.5) | Moneyline: – | Total: 139.5

Where to Watch: FS1 | Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN

The Purdue Boilermakers return to action after a shocking upset in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Zach Edey and the Boilers are heavy favorites at home, hosting the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers. Rutgers had won four games in a row, including wins over Wisconsin and Northwestern, but they lost 81-70 last time out against Minnesota and have not fared well on the road in Big Ten play.

The Scarlet Knights present a physical challenge for the Boilermakers, and Cliff Omoruyi is at least a significant presence to contend with Edey down low. Still, Rutgers only averages 66.9 points per game, which is 377th in the country. The SportsGrid model loves the under in this game. With the total posted at 139.5, the model projects the two teams combine for only 136.

SportsGrid’s model also loves Purdue to cover the 14.5-point spread and win the game by more than 18. Both of these plays are five-star projections.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Purdue (-14.5) and UNDER 139.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

9:00 p.m. ET – Washington at Arizona State

Spread: Washington (-2.5) | Moneyline: Washington (-140) | Total: 153.5

Where to Watch: ESPN2 | Location: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

It is, perhaps, surprising to see a team with a losing conference record favored on the road in February, but that is the situation as Washington travels to Arizona State, and the model is leaning into that value. Despite some fantastic play from senior Keion Brooks, the Washington Huskies are just 14-12 and only 6-9 in the PAC-12. The SportsGrid model loves the Huskies to win the game (75% of the time), cover the spread, win by 7.3 points, and for the two teams to go well over the posted total and combine for 161.3 points. These are all five-star projections.

Washington is the 37th-best offense in the country, averaging 80.9 points per game. They struggle defensively and allow more than 76 points per game. Arizona State enters the contest fresh off a 45-point loss to Arizona, and they allow 73.4 points per game. A high-scoring affair is expected.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Washington (-140), Washington (-2.5), OVER 153.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

