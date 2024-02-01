Kurt Warner Weighs in on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: Is it Good for the NFL?

Former star quarterback Kurt Warner recently shared some insights on Travis Kelce‘s unique bond with pop sensation Taylor Swift, delving into their relationship and the NFL. SportsGrid looks at whether or not their relationship has benefits to the league.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

For starters, the NFL doesn’t need any help gaining viewership. Still, it doesn’t hurt to build a new type of audience, factoring in the global phenomenon of Taylor Swift. She’s bringing new eyeballs to the sport that would not have been interested in the league prior.

Warner feels the relationship between Kelce and Swift will only benefit the NFL.

“Our sport has become as much about spectacle as anything that’s out there â€” and so I love it. I love it more for those two because I know Travis, and I’m a big fan, and it seems to be working well for those two.”

It’s not just their relationship off the field that Warner is a fan of, though.

“It brings another layer of excitement to the games and to what’s going on, and to a fan base that maybe hadn’t watched that much football before, and now we’re watching it, and maybe they tuned in for something besides football. So I’m on NFL Network, and I try to speak to the fan base, that’s the diehard football people that want to learn football. We also got fantasy football, right? That’s taken off. Why? Because there are a lot of people that aren’t diehards that don’t necessarily want to watch every game and follow every player, but it gets them connected to our game.”

It’s hard to disagree with anything that Warner is saying. All that this relationship has done is bring more eyeballs to the NFL, something the league has to be excited about. The upcoming Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will only elevate that. Many believe that if the NFL had any say, which they don’t, they would have wanted to get Kelce in the Super Bowl for the Taylor Swift factor. The Super Bowl doesn’t need any help marketing its product, but this only adds another layer of intrigue to the matchup, which currently has the 49ers favored by 1.5 points.

Negativity is a central theme in the world, and if you have an issue with new fans getting excited about the 30 seconds Taylor Swift is shown on a four-hour broadcast, you’re likely part of the problem. If someone brought up in the old-school NFL, like Kurt Warner, doesn’t think it’s a problem, why should you?

The NFL might not need help growing their game, but it’s always a positive when you can attack a new market and demographic. More fans will be tuned into Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas because of it, which is not a bad thing.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.