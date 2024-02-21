Noah Fifita: The Dark Horse in the 2024 Heisman Trophy Race

In the latest Heisman Trophy odds for the forthcoming collegiate football season, 12 exceptional talents have emerged, each with odds of +2000 or lower, signaling their potential for collegiate football’s most prestigious award.

Amid this elite group, one name demands attention from bettors and fans: Noah Fifita of Arizona pegged at a compelling +2000. The remarkable statistics Fifita tallied last year, combined with his undeniable talent and Arizona’s resurgence as a formidable force in college football, make him a standout candidate in the race for the Heisman Trophy.

Fifita, an initially overlooked quarterback in the remnants of the PAC-12, has become the linchpin of Arizona’s offense under the guidance of coach Jedd Fisch. Fisch’s leadership revitalized the team and established Arizona as a genuine contender despite facing a more challenging schedule. Fifita’s ascent to prominence was nothing short of cinematic, as he usurped the starting role from Jayden de Laura, a highly acclaimed quarterback in his own right. Arizona’s offense was a powerhouse, amassing significant yardage through the air. Fifita emerged from de Laura’s shadow, showcasing his extraordinary abilities and clinching the starting quarterback position.

The transition from de Laura to Fifita signifies more than a change of guard; it underscores Fifita’s exceptional capability to elevate Arizona’s game. With an entire season ahead, the opportunity for Fifita to dazzle on the field and compile staggering numbers is immense. Given his performance last season and his growth potential, Fifita is a prime candidate not only for the Heisman Trophy but also for leaving an indelible mark on the college football landscape.

The odds of +2000 for Fifita suggest that while he may not be the frontrunner, he possesses the prowess and potential to disrupt the Heisman race. Fifita’s journey represents a compelling narrative of talent, perseverance, and the quest for collegiate football’s highest honor in a landscape often dominated by more publicized athletes. As Arizona gears up for a season that promises challenges and opportunities, all eyes will be on Noah Fifita, whose arm, agility, and understanding make him a live contender for the Heisman Trophy.

Heisman Trophy Betting Odds

Quinn Ewers +750



Carson Beck +750

Dillon Gabriel +1000

Will Howard +1000



Jalen Milroe +1200

Nico Iamaleava +1500

Garrett Nussmeier +1800

Jaxson Dart +1800

Noah Fifita +2000

Conner Weigman +2000

Riley Leonard +2000

Cameron Ward +2000

