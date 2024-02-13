Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s NBA MVP Odds Continue to Shorten

The MVP race in the NBA is heating up, and one name that’s increasingly gaining attention is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Despite initial odds favoring Nikola Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander’s emergence as a top contender has been nothing short of remarkable.

Top 5 NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel

In recent weeks, Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP odds have seen a significant uptick. What started at +400 has steadily decreased to +250, signaling a growing belief among pundits and sportsbooks alike that he could be a serious contender for the award.

What’s truly impressive about Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP candidacy is his consistent ability to defy expectations. Many doubted his capability to consistently put up impressive numbers, especially in the face of tough defensive schemes. Yet, time and time again, he has proven the doubters wrong by delivering standout performances night in and night out.

A critical factor in Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case is his impact on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite being a relatively young team, the Thunder find themselves in a competitive position in the Western Conference standings at 36-17, one game back of the top spot. SGA’s leadership and stellar play have been instrumental in propelling his team to unexpected success.

Oklahoma City Thunder Futures Odds at FanDuel

NBA Championship Winner: +2200

Western Conference Winner: +850

55.5 Regular Season Wins: O (+108) | U (-132)

It’s not just about his individual brilliance, though. Gilgeous-Alexander’s presence has elevated the performance of his teammates, allowing them to exceed expectations and accelerate their development. Players like Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Josh Giddey have thrived under his guidance, further bolstering his MVP narrative.

Looking ahead, Gilgeous-Alexander shows no signs of slowing down. As the NBA season progresses and the Thunder aim to solidify their playoff position, expect him to continue making waves in the MVP conversation. If he can maintain his current trajectory and lead his team to a top seed in the Western Conference, there’s every reason to believe he could emerge as the league’s most valuable player.

While Nikola Jokic may still be the favorite for MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s surge in form and impact on the Thunder’s success cannot be ignored. As we approach the All-Star break and beyond, keep a close eye on Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP campaignâ€”he just might be the dark horse poised to steal the spotlight.

