SportGrid’s Ultimate Super Bowl LVIII Betting Guide: Chiefs-49ers

As the echoes of past gridiron glories resonate, the stage is set for a historic showdown in Super Bowl LVIII. In the annals of NFL lore, the narrative of repeat champions is a tale as old as the league itself. Yet, since the New England Patriots clinched back-to-back titles in Super Bowl XXXIX on February 6, 2005, the NFL has witnessed the longest drought in its storied history without a consecutive crown. That night, Andy Reid was on the Philadelphia Eagles’ sideline as his team fell short in a 24-21 defeat. Fast forward to today, Reid, alongside phenom Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, stand on the precipice of rewriting the script and ending the 18-season saga without a repeat champion.

Rewind nineteen years, and Kyle Shanahan was wrapping up his inaugural season as an NFL assistant with Tampa Bay. Having seen his father, Mike, orchestrate consecutive Super Bowl triumphs with the Denver Broncos in the late ’90s, Kyle Shanahan now eyes the opportunity to join his father in the NFL’s pantheon of coaching greatness, potentially marking a historic father-son achievement in Super Bowl lore.

As the anticipation builds, Super Bowl LVIII isn’t just another game; it’s also the biggest betting game in sports! Make sure to check back for updates to our Super Bowl Betting Guide right up to kickoff.

SportsGrid’s NFL Super Bowl 58 Betting Guide

Super Bowl LV Betting Odds | Super Bowl Betting Trends | Betting Line & Pattern Analysis | Scoring Trends | Super Bowl Total | Super Bowl Betting Insights

Super Bowl 58 Odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -2.5 | Moneyline: 49ers -130 | Total: 47.5

Where to Watch: CBS | Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024 | Time: 6:30 | Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

The San Francisco 49ers, with their eighth Super Bowl berth, are on the brink of NFL immortality, aiming to match New England and Pittsburgh’s six Lombardi Trophies. This achievement underscores a legacy rich with 38 postseason wins, the highest in the league. Their recent NFC Championship victory, overcoming a 17-point deficitâ€”the largest in NFL playoff historyâ€”exemplifies unmatched resilience. Their offense, third in scoring, pairs with a top-tier defense, making them a balanced powerhouse. Joining an elite group with a 4,000-yard passer (Brock Purdy) and four 1,000-yard scrimmage players (Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle), the 49ers are poised for glory, embodying excellence and the spirit of champions as they seek to cement their legendary status in NFL history.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of etching their name deeper into the annals of NFL greatness, eyeing their fourth Super Bowl triumph. Poised to become the ninth team to clinch back-to-back titles, Andy Reid’s playoff prowess is undeniable, with 25 wins placing him second among head coaches. Patrick Mahomes, with an impeccable 6-0 record and a 107.6 rating in his recent playoff showcases, aims to join the elite circle of quarterbacks with three or more Super Bowl victories. Against the 49ers, his record is flawless, highlighted by a Super Bowl LIV win, making this matchup a potential landmark in his already illustrious career.

5 Keys to Victory: Ravens | Chiefs | More Previews: Top 10 49ers Players | Top 10 Chiefs Players | Unexpected Playmakers

Super Bowl LVIII Position-By-Position Breakdowns: Offensive Edge | Defensive Edge | Special Teams Edge | Mahomes vs. Purdy

Super Bowl 58 Analysis: KC O vs. SF D | Mahomes vs. 49ers D | SF Rush O vs. KC Rush D | Reid vs. Shanahan | Mahomes Postseseason Breakdown | Can Niners Learn from Ravens?

Injury News: Thuney Injury Impact | Is Deebo Healthy?

Warren Sharp on SportsGrid: The Case for Both Teams | Chiefs Can’t Fall Behind | Kyle Jusczzyk’s Prop

SportsGrid’s Best Super Bowl Bet Spread: 49ers -2.5 (5-stars) | SportsGrid Projection: 49ers by 5

SportsGrid’s Best Super Bowl Bet Moneylines: 49ers -130 (5-stars) | SportsGrid Projection: 49ers 65.6% to win

SportsGrid’s Best Super Bowl Total Bet: OVER 47.5 | SportsGrid Projection: 50.4

SportsGrid’s Top Props | 5 High-Value Props | 5 Top Underdog Props | 4 Best Passing Props | Non-QB TD Passes | Yardage Projections | First Reception

Touchdown Props Bets: 5 First TD Bets | Unconventional TD Bets | 49ers TD Options | Pacheco TD

Chiefs Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Props | Travis Kelce Props | Kelce Receptions | Rashee Rice Yards |

SportsGrid Best Player Prop (Chiefs): Rashee Rice OVER 67.5 Receiving Yards | SportsGrid Projection: 86.8 | More Player Props

49ers Player Props: Christan McCaffrey Props | Brock Purdy Props | Purdy Yards | Deebo Samuel | Brandon Aiyuk | George Kittle | Kyle Jusczzyk

SportsGrid Best Player Prop (49ers): George Kittle OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards | SportsGrid Projection: 70.9 | More Player Props

Triple-Option Player Prop Picks (Videos): Donnie “Rightside” Seymour | Joe Lisi | Kevin Walsh

Super Bowl MVP: Top 10 Contenders | Top 5 Sleepers | QBs Favored, Again | Travis Kelce | Christian McCaffrey | Brock Purdy

Game Prop Bets: Scoring Specials | Prop Specials Best Bets | Scoring Margin Props | Game Scoring Props | Sucker Props?

Novelty Prop Bets: 5 Top Fun Props | Gatorade Color | Halftime Show Odds | The Coin Toss

The Journey to the Super Bowl | Goodell on Las Vegas Super Bowl | Robbie Gould on Kicking Challenges | 8 Super Bowl Rematches

Chiefs Storylines: Could Andy Reid Retire? | KC’s Dynamic Duo | Mahomes Legs Key | Does KC Lack Firepower? | Kelce’s Dominance

49ers Storylines: Could McCaffrey Break the Rushing Record? | Purdy Against the Spread

Taylor Swift Storylines: Chiefs Record & ATS With Taylor | Travis Kelce Best Taylor Swift Games