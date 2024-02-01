SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for February 1

Thursday’s college basketball schedule is full of games but relatively light regarding ranked teams. However, there is still plenty of value on the board worth looking at.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Thursday’s college basketball action.

7:00 p.m. ET – Campbell at Elon

Spread: Elon (-2.5) | Moneyline: Elon (-144) | Total: 143.5

Where to Watch: – | Location: Schar Center in Elon, NC

The SportsGrid model loves the Elon Phoenix in this matchup. The Phoenix are projected to cover the spread by 7.5 points (winning by ten) and have a 75% chance to win outright. With a moneyline of -144, there is value in picking Elon to cover and win outright. These two teams played recently, with Campbell winning at home, but that took a fluke game from Anthony Dell’Orso (29 points) that is unlikely to be replicated. Campbell is scoring just 68 points per game, which is 354th in the country. The Fighting Camels have a great nickname, but they have only won two road games all season.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Elon (-2.5) and Elon (-144) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Louisiana Tech at Florida International

Spread: LA Tech (-7.5) | Moneyline: LA Tech (-345) | Total: 142.5

Where to Watch: ESPN+ | Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs travel to Miami to take on the Florida International Panthers, and the SportsGrid model loves the away team. The Bulldogs have won five consecutive games (including three straight by at least 14 points each) and sit tied atop the Conference USA standings. Florida International is at the other end, tied in the basement with a 2-4 conference record and a league-worst 7-14 record overall. Louisiana Tech is favored by 7.5 points, but SportsGrid believes that is low, projecting a 14.5-point win with a 90% likelihood to win outright. This is a 5-star projection and a green light to take LA Tech on the moneyline and with the spread.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: LA Tech (-7.5) and LT (-345) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

