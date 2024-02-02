SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for February 2

Friday’s college basketball schedule is lacking in quality and quantity. However, a couple of games present some value and are worth looking at.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Friday’s college basketball action.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

6:30 p.m. ET – Kent State at Buffalo

Spread: Kent State (-8.5) | Moneyline: Kent State (-385) | Total: 147.5

Where to Watch: CBSSN | Location: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, NY

Kent State is having a down year, sitting at just 10-11 and only 3-6 in the MAC, a league they regularly contend at the top of. However, Buffalo is one of the worst teams in the country and is only 2-18 on the season. The Bulls have lost seven straight contests; the past six have been by double-digits. Buffalo has only one home win all season, a November victory over Robert Wesleyan. The SportsGrid model loves Kent State in this game, taking the Golden Flashes on the moneyline at -385 (with a 90% likelihood to win), the spread at 8.5 (with a projection of a 14.8-point victory), and a total projection of 154.3 points drives you to take the over. Betting against the Bulls has been profitable this season, continuing tonight.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Kent State (-385), Kent State (-8.5) and OVER 147.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Ohio State at Iowa

Spread: Iowa (-4.5) | Moneyline: N/A | Total: 157.5

Where to Watch: FS1 | Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA

A pair of struggling Big Ten teams meet in Iowa City for some Friday night hoops as Iowa hosts Ohio State. The Hawkeyes have lost three of four, with two coming narrowly against IU and Maryland. Ohio State started strong, but the Buckeyes have dropped six of seven, and head coach Chris Holtmann is squarely on the hot seat. Ohio State has not won a true road game this campaign, and the SportsGrid model sees that trend continuing tonight. The model projects Iowa to win by nearly eight points and cover the 4.5-point spread. In addition, with the total sitting at 157.5, the SportsGrid model likes the under with a projected finishing total of 157.5 points.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Iowa (-4.5) and UNDER 157.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.