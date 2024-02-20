SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for February 20

Don’t look now, but it’s almost March, and college basketball is heating up as conference title races come more into focus with each passing game. Tuesday is always a heavy night of action, and today is no different.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Tuesday’s college basketball action.

7:00 p.m. ET – Arkansas at Texas A&M

Spread: Texas A&M (-10.5) | Moneyline: Texas A&M (-580) | Total: 145.5

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Reed Arena in College Station, TX

Betting against the Arkansas Razorbacks has been a good strategy recently. The Hogs have lost seven of nine games and have fallen from a potential tournament team to a sub-.500 record. Rumors are swirling that head coach Eric Musselman is taking the Louisville job as soon as it opens, and Arkansas is playing uninspired basketball.

Texas A&M is squarely on the bubble and needs to rack up wins and avoid bad losses. Tonight is a must-win for the Aggies’ tournament chances. The SportsGrid model loves Texas A&M in this game, taking the Aggies in every way you can get them. The model projects A&M to cover the 10.5-point spread, projecting a 17.5-point victory easily. That means the moneyline at -580 is a smart bet as well, and the total is projected to go over 145.5 by four points.

These are all 5-star projections and the model’s strongest play of the day.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Texas A&M (-10.5), Texas A&M (-580), OVER 145.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Tennessee at Missouri

Spread: Tennessee (-12.5) | Moneyline: – | Total: 146.5

Where to Watch: SEC Network | Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO

The Tennessee Volunteers are ranked fifth in the country and have won four of five contests, placing themselves just one game back of the SEC-leading Alabama Crimson Tide. The winning stretch includes wins by 11, 20, 29 and 35 points. Tonight, they travel to a team on the other side of the conference standings as they’ll do battle with the Missouri Tigers. Mizzou is winless in the league and just 8-17 overall.

Tennessee is favored by 12.5 points, but that number is not nearly enough. The model projects the Volunteers to win this contest by 21 points. That’s a staggering amount for a road conference game, but the Vols have won five SEC games by at least 20 points this season, so there is certainly precedent. Dalton Knecht continues to play as well as anyone not named Zach Edey, and the Missouri Tigers have shown no ability to be remotely competitive with elite teams.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Tennessee (-12.5) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

