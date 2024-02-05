SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for February 5

After a loaded, top-ten matchup-filled weekend in college basketball, Monday’s schedule lacks quality and quantity. However, a couple of games present some value and are worth looking at.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Friday’s college basketball action.

9:00 p.m. ET – Kansas at Kansas State

Spread: Kansas (-5.5) | Moneyline: Kansas (-210) | Total: 144.5

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, KS

The Kansas Jayhawks played their best game of the season on Saturday, demolishing Houston at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks shot nearly 70% from the field and were all over the Cougars from the opening tip. It’s a quick turnaround, but they must find the intensity again as they visit the Octagon of Doom to play rival Kansas State. The Wildcats have dropped four straight games, including a very disappointing loss at Oklahoma State. The SportsGrid model loves the Jayhawks in this rivalry game. Kansas is favored by 5.5 points, and the model has them winning by 10.5 points, with an 80% chance to win outright. SportsGrid’s model also likes the under in this game, although not quite as strongly as Kansas with the spread. The final is projected at 140.6, about four points shy of the projected total of 144.5.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Kansas (-5.5), Kansas (-210), UNDER (144.5) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Miami at Virginia

Spread: UVA (-4.5) | Moneyline: UVA (-215) | Total: 132.5

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA

After a rough start, the Virginia Cavaliers have rounded into form and are one of the hottest teams in the country. Tony Bennett’s team has possibly the two best defenders in the ACC, as Reece Beekman leads the league in steals, and Ryan Dunn leads the league in blocks. Jacob Groves and Isaac McKneely have turned into knockdown three-point shooters, and the Cavaliers have won six straight games to improve to 17-5. Miami secured a desperately needed home victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday and has now won three of their past four games. SportsGrid’s model is rolling with Virginia at home, projecting an 11-point win with the spread at just 4.5. The Cavaliers are a smart pick with the spread or on the moneyline, as the model projects an outright win 80% of the time.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: UVA (-4.5) and UVA (-215) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.