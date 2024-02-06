SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for February 6

Tuesdays are always fun for college basketball, and tonight’s schedule is no different. There are plenty of guys that merit viewing and a few games that offer some exciting value.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Tuesday’s college basketball action.

6:30 p.m. ET – Ole Miss at South Carolina

Spread: South Carolina (-3.5) | Moneyline: South Carolina (-182) | Total: 138.5

Where to Watch: SEC Network | Location: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC

The South Carolina Gamecocks are one of the biggest surprise teams in the country. Lamont Paris’s squad is now 19-3 and riding a five-game winning streak that has placed them firmly in the SEC title picture. The Gamecocks play a methodical style and hold opponents well below season averages. During this winning streak, no opponent has scored more than 64 points against South Carolina. Ole Miss is 18-4, but three of those losses have come in their four previous road games. The only road win in conference play for the Rebels is a three-point win at Texas A&M. The SportsGrid model likes the Gamecocks, projecting them to win by nine points and cover the 3.5-point spread and there is value on the moneyline at -182.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: South Carolina (-3.5), South Carolina (-182) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

6:30 p.m. ET – Rutgers at Maryland

Spread: Maryland (-7.5) | Moneyline: – | Total: 126.5

Where to Watch: BTN | Location: XFINITY Center in College Park, MD

The Maryland Terrapins and Rutgers Scarlet Knights meet for the first time this season on Tuesday night. The Terrapins are favored by 7.5, which seems like a lot to give for a team that has not impressed thus far. However, it makes more sense after looking at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights beat Michigan last time but have otherwise struggled on the road, with blowout losses to Illinois, Michigan State, Iowa, and Ohio State. SportsGrid likes the Terrapins to cover at home and projects an easy cover and 13.5-point win. The model also likes the over, with a projected total of 130.8, over by a couple of buckets.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Maryland (-7.5) and OVER 126.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Indiana at Ohio State

Spread: Ohio State (-5.5) | Moneyline: – | Total: 143.5

Where to Watch: Peacock | Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, OH

Give the Indiana Hoosiers a shovel, and they’ll keep digging to a new rock bottom. This past weekend, the Indiana Hoosiers were blown out at home by a sub .500 Penn State Nittany Lions and have now lost four out of five games. IU is near the bottom of the country in three-point offense and three-point defense, and opposing backcourts routinely abuse the Hoosiers. Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton should have a big game. SportsGrid loves the Buckeyes at home, projecting Ohio State to win by eleven points and easily cover the spread of 5.5 points.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Ohio State (-5.5) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

