SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Player Prop Bets for February 19

With football in the rearview mirror, attention shifts to college basketball. Tonight’s schedule is relatively light, but there are a few games on this “Big Monday” that merit attention and some enticing player props to look at.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite player prop picks for Monday’s college basketball action.

9:00 p.m. ET – Iowa State at Houston

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

The SportsGrid model likes the Houston Cougars to exact revenge for an earlier defeat to Iowa State, projecting a relatively easy cover for the home team. However, the model believes stars Jamal Shead and LJ Cryer will go under their posted point totals on Monday night. Shead is posted at 14.5 points, with the model projecting him to score 12.6 points. Cryer is posted at 13.5, with the model projecting only 12.2 points. Shead averages 12.8 points per game this season and scored 14 in the earlier loss at Iowa State. However, it took him an inefficient 15-shot attempts to get there. Cryer averages a team-best 15.3 points per game and was held to just five in their loss to the Cyclones. The Shead pick is a five-star projection, while the Cryer pick is 4.5 stars.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Jamal Shead UNDER 14.5 points, LJ Cryer UNDER 13.5 points | SportsGrid Projections: 4.5 stars

There are no other projections better than 2-stars for Monday’s action, but plenty of game picks are worth considering.

