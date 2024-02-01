Super Bowl 49ers vs. Chiefs 2+ TD Scorer Odds and Analysis

As Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs approaches, the spotlight intensifies on Christian McCaffrey, especially in NFL betting markets. McCaffrey has been nothing short of spectacular throughout the playoffs, scoring multiple touchdowns in both games for San Francisco. His prowess isn’t limited to just the postseason; he also recorded multiple touchdowns in five regular-season games, earning him the nickname “Run CMC.” Given these performances, it’s unsurprising to see a price of -185 on any player scoring two touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

Top 5 Players To Score 2+ TDs Odds at FanDuel

Christian McCaffrey: +265

Isiah Pacheco: +480

Travis Kelce: +700

Rashee Rice: +1000

Deebo Samuel: +1100

In the betting world, it’s rare to consider anyone else at such odds in the two-plus touchdown market. However, if there’s anyone who stands an excellent chance to achieve this feat, it’s indeed McCaffrey. Bettors looking for value might find it more appealing to place their bets on McCaffrey at a +265 price for scoring two or more touchdowns.

Exploring other options, Isiah Pacheco of the Kansas City Chiefs is also a contender, albeit at a higher risk with nearly a 5 to 1-price. While Pacheco certainly has the potential to score twice, the odds reflect a more speculative bet compared to the more probable outcome for McCaffrey.

Diving deeper into potential candidates for multiple touchdowns, Travis Kelce emerges as an intriguing option. With a +700 price at the Fan Blue Sportsbook, Kelce’s ability to find the end zone, especially in high-stakes games, cannot be underestimated. Another notable mention is George Kittle of the 49ers, listed at 15 to 1. While Kittle’s chances are slimmer, the potential payout is enticing for a player of his caliber.

Deebo Samuel, however, presents a very attractive option at an 11 to 1 price. Samuel’s versatility as both a runner and receiver makes him a unique threat in the 49ers’ arsenal. His ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game enhances his chances of scoring two or more touchdowns, making him an appealing choice for bettors seeking value beyond the favorites.

In the end, while the safe bet might lean towards McCaffrey, given his proven track record this season, the Super Bowl often brings unexpected heroes into the limelight. Samuel’s odds offer a tempting mix of risk and reward, especially considering his potential role in the 49ers’ game plan. For those willing to venture beyond conventional picks, Samuel and even Kelce provide exciting alternatives with potential significant returns. As the game approaches, the two-plus touchdown market remains one of the most captivating bets, full of possibilities for both seasoned and novice bettors alike.

