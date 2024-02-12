Super Bowl LIX Betting Insights: Chiefs Already Seeing Big Action

As the aftermath of Super Bowl LVIII begins to unfold, BetMGM unveils intriguing insights into the betting landscape for next year’s NFL championship game. Here’s a breakdown of the favorites, highest ticket percentages, highest handle percentages, and the biggest liabilities shaping the NFL betting scene for Super Bowl LIX:

Favorites:

49ers (+500): Positioned at the top with favorable odds, the 49ers emerge as the frontrunners for Super Bowl glory. Can they get back to the big game? Chiefs (+750): Reigning champions and perennial contenders, the Chiefs boast promising odds to secure another championship title. Will we see a Super Bowl LVIII rematch next year? Ravens (+850): With a strong roster and competitive odds, the Ravens present a compelling choice for bettors eyeing Super Bowl success.

Highest Ticket Percentages:

Chiefs (20.3%): A significant portion of bettors place their faith in the Chiefs, indicating widespread confidence in their ability to emerge victorious once again. KC will be looking to become the first NFL team to pull off the three-peat. Lions (14.1%): Surging in popularity among bettors, the Lions garner substantial attention despite their underdog status. Part of the reason could be the perceived value in Detroit’s sitting at +1200. Bills (5.7%): The Bills capture attention as a formidable team, drawing considerable interest from bettors eager to back their potential Super Bowl bid. Buffalo gave Kansas City everything they could handle in the Division Round and, at +1200, will look to get over the hump in 2025.

Highest Handle Percentages:

Chiefs (26.3%): Not only do the Chiefs lead in ticket percentages, but they also dominate in terms of the highest handle percentages, indicating substantial wagering activity on their success. Reminiscent of the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots dynasty, the Chiefs have become a popular choice among bettors. Lions (16.3%): Despite being considered outsiders, the Lions attract a significant portion of the betting handle, signaling confidence from bettors in their prospects. Detroit could be ready to take another step after a giant leap in 2023. Bills (10.3%): With a respectable share of the handle, the Bills round out the top three, reflecting steady support from bettors intrigued by their Super Bowl potential.

Biggest Liability:

Chiefs: BetMGM faces significant exposure with the Chiefs, as both the highest ticket and handle percentages contribute to their status as the biggest liability. Lions: The Lions pose another liability for BetMGM, as their growing popularity among bettors increases the potential risk associated with their success. Browns: While not dominating the favorites, the Browns represent a notable liability, highlighting the unpredictability and depth of the NFL betting market. Cleveland’s odds at +5000 is part of why they are already such a liability.

As the NFL offseason takes shape, these insights provide valuable perspectives for both seasoned bettors and newcomers alike. With much expected to change on many team’s rosters, keep an eye on the odds and insights as the year progresses.

