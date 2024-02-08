There’s a whole lot of red in this year’s Super Bowl, with the San Francisco 49ers facing the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy.

Thus, it would be appropriate for the winning team to dump red Gatorade onto its head coach while rushing the field in celebration this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

That would fly in the face of recent trends, though, creating a potential dilemma for adventurous prop bettors.

So, which way should you lean while trying to figure out the liquid bath that awaits either Andy Reid or Kyle Shanahan?

The color of Gatorade (or whatever liquid) poured on the head coach is a popular wager every Super Bowl. It’s not available in all states, so the discussion is hypothetical for most football fans, but the debate nevertheless rages on at parties and in barrooms across America each year.

Even Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle got swept up in the discourse on the Super Bowl edition of “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast. The two came at the exotic prop bet from different angles, with Cole going a more conventional route (purple) and Doyle throwing up a Hail Mary (red).

“So, the Chiefs, their last two Super Bowl wins — the first one (2020) they had orange and second one (2023) they had purple,” Doyle said. “What do you get when you put those two colors together? … I don’t know, like brown? I don’t know. So, it didn’t really hold up where I was going with that whole thing. But I figure the closest to (brown) is probably red, right?

“Red, you never see it. Never see it. Two teams (with) red color schemes this year. Let’s get after it. Let’s buck the trend.”

Not a big wacky prop bets guy, but if that's what the people want…



Let's talk Super Bowl Gatorade baths. ??? @MikeColeNESN pic.twitter.com/XlPmxco5pQ — Ricky Doyle (@TheRickyDoyle) February 8, 2024

For context, according to BetMGM, red hasn’t won at all since 2001. Meanwhile, orange has been the most popular winner in that stretch, popping up five times (21.7%) — all since 2010.

Here were the odds for this year’s Super Bowl Gatorade bath as of Thursday afternoon at BetMGM, keeping in mind, again, that not every state offers this particular prop bet:

Purple +275

Orange +325

Blue +375

Yellow/Green +375

Red/Pink +400

Clear/Water +1100

No Gatorade Bath +2000

It’s no surprise purple sits atop the betting board, with that being the winning color last season when the Chiefs outlasted the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. But is that the smart play this time around, as the Chiefs look to repeat as champions by downing the Niners in Super Bowl LVIII?

“I forgot who I heard this (from), but somebody made a good point, saying they might tend to just base it off of the logo,” Cole said. “And purple is in the logo.”

The last time purple cashed before last season? According to BetMGM, you have to go back to 2012, when the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

Also, for transparency’s sake, there’s some red in this year’s Super Bowl logo, as well, which only adds to the head-spinning conundrum. Choose wisely.