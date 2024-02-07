The Case for the Underdog Hawks and the Over in Boston

Tonight’s NBA matchup features the Atlanta Hawks visiting the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. With the Celtics recently acquiring Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade, excitement is brewing for this showdown.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Odds at BetMGM

Spread: Hawks +12 (-110) | Celtics -12 (-110)

Hawks +12 (-110) | Celtics -12 (-110) Moneyline: Hawks (+530) | Celtics (-750)

Hawks (+530) | Celtics (-750) Total: OVER 244.5 (-112) | UNDER 244.5 (-108)

Boston enters the game as substantial 12-point favorites, with the total set at 244.5 points.

The Celtics’ acquisition of Tillman adds depth to their roster, providing additional versatility and defensive prowess. However, it remains to be seen how quickly Tillman will integrate into the team’s system and contribute on the court.

Despite Boston’s strong position as favorites, the Hawks should not be underestimated, particularly when it comes to their offensive firepower. Known for their fast-paced style of play, Atlanta possesses the ability to keep pace with the Celtics and potentially cause some trouble.

While Boston may have the upper hand in terms of talent and recent performance, their tendency to win games without covering the spread raises questions about their ability to meet expectations. This opens the door for the Hawks to potentially cover the 12-point spread and make the game closer than anticipated.

Moreover, with both teams expected to push the tempo and engage in high-scoring exchanges, the over seems like a favorable bet. The combination of Atlanta’s running game and Boston’s offensive capabilities suggests that this matchup could indeed turn into a shootout. Take the over and Atlanta to cover.

As tip-off approaches, basketball fans eagerly anticipate an entertaining contest between two teams hungry for a victory. Will the Celtics assert their dominance at home, or will the Hawks manage to keep things interesting and cover the spread? With the potential for a wild and high-scoring affair, this game promises excitement and intrigue for all NBA enthusiasts.

