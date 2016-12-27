College Football

Baylor Vs. Boise State Live Stream: Watch Cactus Bowl Game Online

by on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 6:00PM
Boise State and Baylor finish their 2016 college football seasons Tuesday night when they square off in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl at Chase Field in Arizona.

The Bears’ controversy-filled season finally will come to an end, and oddsmakers aren’t expecting it to conclude well as the Broncos enter this matchup favored by as many as seven points at some sportsbooks.

Here’s how to watch the 2016 Cactus Bowl game online.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 10:15 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports Images

