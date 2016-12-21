Bruins Wrap: Boston Can’t Overcome Poor Start In 4-2 Loss To Islanders

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins mounted a third-period comeback against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night, but they came up a little short in a 4-2 loss at TD Garden.

The Bruins now have allowed four or more goals in four of their last five home games, and they’ve lost each time.

The loss drops Boston’s record to 17-14-3, while the Isles improve to 12-14-6 with the victory.

Here’s how it all went down.

HOMECOMING

Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg made his return to TD Garden, where he played in a lot of important games for the Bruins. It was his first time playing in Boston in an opponent’s jersey since Nov. 2009. The veteran blueliner played in 401 games for the Bruins from 2009-10 through 2015-16.

The Bruins played a video tribute to Seidenberg on the jumbotron during the first period.

QUICK STRIKES

The Islanders got a gift goal just 3:05 into the game when Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask collided with teammate Brad Marchand behind the net and Islanders forward Anders Lee scored easily.

Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask collide, Anders Lee tucks it in the for the goal #Islanders up 1-0 pic.twitter.com/uN8tKBbjGp — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 21, 2016

Less than three minutes later, the Islanders doubled their lead on a 3-on-1 rush that ended with a goal from defenseman Thomas Hickey.

The Bruins led 14-9 in shots on goal and 25-17 on shot attempts in the first period, but they weren’t able to beat Isles goalie Thomas Greiss.

POWER-PLAY STRUGGLES

The Bruins entered Wednesday with the third-worst power-play percentage in the league. They didn’t improve that against the Islanders after an 0-for-3 performance with the man advantage. Boston has scored only one goal (1-for-19) in its last seven games.

The Islanders came into the game with the worst power play in the league, and they scored with the man advantage late in the third period to ice the game.

NOT TUUKKA’S NIGHT

Rask let up three goals on 10 shots and was replaced in the second period by backup netminder Anton Khudobin. The first and third goals were mostly Rask’s fault, particularly the third when he didn’t seal up the left post and the puck trickled past him.

REMEMBER YOUR FIRST

Anton Blidh got the Bruins on the board with his first career NHL goal at 3:04 of the third period, which trimmed New York’s lead to 3-1.

COMEBACK COMES UP SHORT

Bruins forward Dominic Moore followed up Blidh’s goal with one of his own to cut New York’s lead to 3-2, but it didn’t take the Islanders long to answer.

Five minutes after Moore’s tally, the Islanders were reeling as the B’s dominated puck possession, but Boston took a penalty to put the Isles on the power play. Lee then scored his second goal of the game. The Islanders protected their 4-2 lead through the end of regulation to secure the win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins begin a four-game road trip Thursday against the Florida Panthers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images