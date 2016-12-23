Carmelo Anthony Responds To George Karl’s Personal Attacks With Grace, Class

Share this:

George Karl hasn’t dragged Carmelo Anthony into the verbal mud, at least not yet.

The New York Knicks star responded Thursday to criticisms Karl makes against him in his upcoming book, “Furious George: My Forty Years Surviving NBA Divas, Clueless GMs, and Poor Shot Selection,” sending his former coach his best wishes via ESPN’s Ian Begley.

Carmelo Anthony takes the high road when talking about George Karl's book. "I just hope he finds happiness in whatever he's doing." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 23, 2016

Many expected to Anthony to fire back at Karl, who questioned the nine-time NBA All-Star’s commitment, sense of teamwork and upbringing.

George Karl didn't hold back on Carmelo Anthony in his book set to be released in January. https://t.co/MCLEIb2k5Z pic.twitter.com/DmHiA9sxw8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 22, 2016

Anthony’s reaction contrasts with those of three other former Denver Nuggets players, whom Karl coached. J.R. Smith and Reggie Evans described Karl as “sad”, and Kenyon Martin even called him a “coward a–” in a Twitter tirade in response to comments he made about them in his book.

With the spotlight on him once again, Anthony poured cold water on a looming feud, and the basketball world probably is better off because of it.

