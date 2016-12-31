Hectic Orange Bowl Finish Ends With Florida State Beating Michigan 33-32

Florida State led Michigan by 12 with under eight minutes to go in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday night. Then things got a little crazy.
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight hit receiver Khalid Hill for an 8-yard score to cut the lead to five. After Florida State went three-and-out, Michigan marched down the field to take the lead on a 30-yard Chris Evans run with just under two minutes remaining.
On the ensuing kickoff, Florida State return man Keith Gavin hesitated taking it out of his own end zone, but found a crease and took it 66 yards back to the Michigan 34-yard line. Four plays later, quarterback Deondre Francois found Nyqwan Murray in the corner of the end zone to put Florida State back up by three.
The Seminoles lined up to kick the extra point, but that didn’t go according to plan. Michigan blocked the kick, and Josh Metellus took it back to the house for the two-point conversion. Just like that, Michigan only was down by one with 36 seconds remaining, and it was about to get the ball.
The Wolverines had all three of their timeouts remaining and only needed a field goal. But it was not to be for Michigan, as Speight threw three incompletions before being intercepted by Carlos Becker III to seal the 33-32 win for Florida State.
Remember those timeouts Michigan had? Coach Jim Harbaugh used all of them when Florida State was kneeling the final seconds away.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
