LeBron James Hand-Delivered $1.3 Million To Family That Won His Game Show

LeBron James played Santa Claus on Friday.

The NBA superstar hand-delivered $1.3 million to a family that won the game show “The Wall,” which James helped create. The family was completely unaware that James would be delivering the money himself, and the NBA champion documented the experience on his Instagram.

Their reaction might be worth more than their winnings from the show.

Christmas is the season for giving. Ever seen $1.3 million in cash hand delivered to an amazing family? Merry Christmas everyone! #TheWallonNBC #StriveForGreatness #RWTW A video posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

“The Wall,” which James is an executive producer on, combines the Plinko board from “The Price is Right” and other game show elements, like the isolation booth to allow struggling couples to win up to $12 million, according to NBC.

James definitely made the family’s Christmas by showing up unannounced to deliver the winnings, and their cash prize probably didn’t hurt either.

