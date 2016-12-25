Martellus Bennett Spends Christmas Walking His Dog In Dinosaur Costume

There’s no doubt about it; Martellus Bennett marches to the beat of his own drum.
That’s why it might not come as much of a surprise to hear the New England Patriots tight end spent his Christmas Day walking his dog around Boston … in a dinosaur costume.
He even posted pictures on his Instagram to prove it.
That purple dinosaur has had an impressive first season in a Patriots uniform, hauling in 52 catches with six touchdowns so far this year.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
