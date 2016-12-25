Martellus Bennett Spends Christmas Walking His Dog In Dinosaur Costume

Share this:

Tweet







There’s no doubt about it; Martellus Bennett marches to the beat of his own drum.

That’s why it might not come as much of a surprise to hear the New England Patriots tight end spent his Christmas Day walking his dog around Boston … in a dinosaur costume.

He even posted pictures on his Instagram to prove it.

Mood!! #theimaginationagency Merry Christmas!! A photo posted by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:38pm PST

In these streets! #theimaginationagency A photo posted by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:02pm PST

When you have to walk the dog on Christmas Day!! #theimaginationagency A photo posted by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:06pm PST

That purple dinosaur has had an impressive first season in a Patriots uniform, hauling in 52 catches with six touchdowns so far this year.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images