Michigan Vs. Florida State Live Stream: Watch Orange Bowl Online

The New Year’s Six bowls finally are here.
It all kicks off Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with an intriguing Orange Bowl matchup between No. 6 Michigan and No. 11 Florida State.
The Wolverines were serious College Football Playoff contenders, but late losses to Iowa and Ohio State doomed their chances. The Seminoles, meanwhile, were written off early with their losses to Louisville, North Carolina and Clemson, but they closed the season with four straight wins to earn a berth in the prestigious bowl.
Here’s how you can watch the Orange Bowl online.
When: Friday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
