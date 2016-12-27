Northwestern To Honor Craig Sager In Pinstripe Bowl With Helmet Decal He’d Probably Love

Northwestern University’s football players will have Craig Sager on their minds as they conclude their season.
The Wildcats will honor the late Turner Sports basketball analyst and Northwestern alum by wearing a special helmet decal Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl. The decal has Sager’s name in white letters printed over a plaid design composed of the school colors.
Sager died on Dec. 15 after a long battle with leukemia. His high-profile fight with the disease inspired many and cemented him as one of the most beloved figures in the current sports world.
Northwestern will take on the University of Pittsburgh in the game, which will kick off at 2 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images
