Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady, Martellus Bennett Listed As Questionable

Some big-name New England Patriots once again were limited in practice Friday.

Tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), quarterback Tom Brady (thigh), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee), defensive back Jordan Richards (knee) and wide receiver/special teamer Matthew Slater (foot) all were limited in practice one day before the Patriots host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Hightower didn’t participate in practice Thursday.

As expected, wide receiver Danny Amendola already is listed as out for Saturday’s game after not participating in practice all week due to an ankle injury.

Kickoff between the Jets and Pats is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images