Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady Present; Dont’a Hightower Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday’s practice provided good news and bad news for New England Patriots fans.

The good: Tom Brady was present despite popping up on the injury report Wednesday with a thigh ailment.

And the bad: Dont’a Hightower wasn’t spotted during the portion open to the media. Hightower is dealing with a knee injury and was limited Wednesday.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola also was absent as he continues to nurse a high ankle sprain. He likely won’t be back until the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images