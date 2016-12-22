Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady Present; Dont’a Hightower Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday’s practice provided good news and bad news for New England Patriots fans.
The good: Tom Brady was present despite popping up on the injury report Wednesday with a thigh ailment.
And the bad: Dont’a Hightower wasn’t spotted during the portion open to the media. Hightower is dealing with a knee injury and was limited Wednesday.
Wide receiver Danny Amendola also was absent as he continues to nurse a high ankle sprain. He likely won’t be back until the postseason.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP