UFC

Ronda Rousey Offers ‘New Year’ Message To Fans After UFC 207 Weigh-Ins

by on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 12:38PM
2,077

Ronda Rousey issued a promise of sorts.

The weigh-ins for UFC 207 took place Thursday, and Rousey offered a message to her fans via Instagram shortly after her on-stage staredown with Amanda Nunes. Needless to say, Rousey is very confident as she prepares to return to the octagon Friday night for the first time since November 2015.

Thank you everyone who came out to support at the weigh-ins today. Looking forward to proving you all right tomorrow. It's going to be the happiest New Year ever. #FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 #ufc207 #rouseyvsnunes Pic by @hansgutknecht

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on

Rousey is looking to recapture the UFC women’s bantamweight title from Nunes. She lost the belt to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in the first defeat of her mixed martial arts career.

Rousey’s post-weigh-in message came one day after she posted a photo on Instagram showing her impressive physical transformation ahead of UFC 207.

UFC 207 preview, odds and predictions >>

UFC 207 betting odds >>

Ronda Rousey’s changed physique >>

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2016 NESN