Ronda Rousey Offers ‘New Year’ Message To Fans After UFC 207 Weigh-Ins

Ronda Rousey issued a promise of sorts.

The weigh-ins for UFC 207 took place Thursday, and Rousey offered a message to her fans via Instagram shortly after her on-stage staredown with Amanda Nunes. Needless to say, Rousey is very confident as she prepares to return to the octagon Friday night for the first time since November 2015.

Rousey is looking to recapture the UFC women’s bantamweight title from Nunes. She lost the belt to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in the first defeat of her mixed martial arts career.

Rousey’s post-weigh-in message came one day after she posted a photo on Instagram showing her impressive physical transformation ahead of UFC 207.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images